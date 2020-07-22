Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has disclosed that some 125 Ghanaians have been deported from the USA as part of arrangements that led to the lifting of the visa ban imposed on Ghana last year.

She told parliament that some 22 others are currently awaiting deportation from the United States when the Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted in accordance with an existing agreement.

READ ALSO:

Madam Ayorkor Botwey who was responding to questions on the floor of parliament said the Covid-19 pandemic had stalled processing of emergency travel certificates for the deportation of illegal Ghanaian immigrants in the United States.

Travel ban

On March, 15, 2020 government announced new travel directives for persons seeking to enter Ghana after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

Listen to the audio below for more: