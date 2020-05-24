Some 245 Ghanaians who were brought into Ghana from Kuwait have all tested negative for the Coronavirus.



This was revealed by the Director for Media and Communication for operation Covid Safety, Osei Bonsu Dickson .



The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday 22nd May 2020, during a press briefing, said government was putting measures in place to receive some 245 Ghanaians deported from Kuwait.



He said the decision was reached after the government of Kuwait informed Ghana of an intention to deport some 245 Ghanaians who were living in Kuwait illegally.

They arrived with a special chartered flight at the cost of the Kuwaiti government.



Speaking to the media Osei Bonsu Dickson said, “They needed to be taken through the serological test, and that took place in Kuwait and all of them tested negative.



“The danger of bringing them in is a much-reduced one because of the prior information that we have the tests that were taken today,” he added.



All of 245 persons have been taken to their various quarantine centers where they are expected to stay for 14 days.

