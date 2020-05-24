Government says consultations on the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will conclude this week.

This will be followed by an announcement in the course of the week.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he joined the National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu and a few members of the Muslim community at a virtual Eid prayer at the studio of GBC, Sunday morning.

He also revealed that the condition of some 16 coronavirus patients have crossed the threshold of moderate to severe, but none are on ventilator.

He used the platform to tout his administration’s management of the coronavirus pandemic saying, the presence of isolation centers all over the country, has placed Ghana in a better position to manage and defeat the virus.

Announcing interventions his administration is undertaking in the inner cities, President Akufo-Addo urged the Muslim community particularly parents, to invest in the education of their children to help eradicate poverty in the Zongos.