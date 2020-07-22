About 60 shops at the Juaben Serwaa market in Koforidua have been razed down by fire.

The cause of the fire is not known for now.

Some traders trooped to the market upon hearing the incident in an attempt to salvage items from their shops.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene shortly after the fire to douse it.

City authorities have scheduled to meet with market leaders on the possible ways to decongest the market for easy access.

New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, was at the scene to sympathise with the victims.

He said it was time to build a modern market with proper access roads for Koforidua to forestall some of these incidents.

New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Ike Appaw Gyasi, said his outfit will meet with leaders of the market to find a possible way of decongesting the market.

The Juaben Serwaa Market is the second largest and populated market centre in the New Juaben South Municipality.