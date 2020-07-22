

A member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Nasiru, has dared the Privileges Committee of Parliament to invite him over comments he has made about one of its members.

Alhaji Nasiru, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Wednesday, said he was not surprised at Hon Hawa Koomson’s boldness to fire gunshots in a public place.

He alleged that the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, bussed people from various places to registration centres in Odododiodioo as well as Ningo Prampram to take part in the ongoing registration exercise.

“Hawa Koomson bussed people to Ododiodioo and Ningo Prampram to register and vote against Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Sam George. She wants to ensure that the two MPs lose their seats. The Privileges Committee of Parliament can call me and I will answer,” he said.

Alhaji Nasiru also dared Hawa Koomson to seek legal redress over the comments made about her if she wanted to.



“She can take me to court if she wants to; I know what I’m talking about. I even heard that those she bussed to Ododiodioo and Ningo Prampram were demanding for their monies because she hasn’t paid them,” he alleged further.



The assertion by the NDC communicator were, however, debunked by his fellow communicator from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah, who described his comments as ‘political propaganda.’