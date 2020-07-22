Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described as sickening President Nana Akufo-Addo’s silence on the melee that occurred at the Steps to Christ registration centre at Kasoa that resulted in the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson, firing gunshots.

Mr Cudjoe was at a loss as to why 48 hours after the incident, the presidency has issued no official statement to condemn the act.

“President Akufo-Addo’s silence is sickening, at least he should issue a statement on the incident saying he doesn’t condone such actions and that he would take up the matter, before going ahead to do whatever he intends doing about the incident,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday.

“It’s very irresponsible on the part of the presidency to still be mute on the issue 48 hours after it happened and I would be very sad and hurt if President Akufo-Addo doesn’t sack her,” he added.

Mr Cudjoe, speaking further, noted that Madam Koomson’s action was premeditated.

“I don’t believe her story that she did what she did in self-defence because the police were around. What was she going to do at the registration centre with a gun? Her action was pre-meditated,” he said.