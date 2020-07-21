Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said he will not join the party’s campaign team.

With just five months for the general election, he said “it is too late to join the campaign trail to market former President John Mahama.”

The NDC has named its national campaign team with Professor Joshua Alabi as the National Campaign Manager and Alex Segbefia as his Deputy.

The others are Director of Operations for the campaign Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd), with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson, Mawuena Trebarh and Margaret Ansei as the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, while Gen. R.S. Blay (Rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

Several others have been named as campaign spokespersons with all campaign activities under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Anyidoho, who was not given any role to play in the team, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said he is completely okay with it.

“I’m no more the Deputy General of the party and I’m focusing on my Atta Mills Institute. It’s out of the cradle; I have time for that one,” he said.

When asked by show host, Osei Bonsu if he will accept any role in the NDC campaign team, Mr Anyidoho said it is too late.

“It is too late to join the campaign team; I’m not a magician. Let those who can perform magic work and win the elections,” he said.