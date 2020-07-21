The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested seven persons believed to be responsible for the registration-related offence that led to the death of a teacher training graduate.

The 28-year-old Silas Wulochamey met his death on July 3 when he was stabbed in the back by some men at Banda Kabrono upon returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Public Relations Officer for Police in the Bono Region, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirming to Adom News, said the arrest of the seven suspects came at the back of police intelligence and investigations.

Police officials say details of the suspects and how they were picked up will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

His death is a case of mistaken identity which happened at a voters’ registration centre following an altercation between some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress.

It reportedly began after some persons associated with the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency allegedly confronted brother of the Member of Parliament for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.

The deceased succumbed to his wounds at the Wench Methodist Hospital in the presence of his younger brother.

