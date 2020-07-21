The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the release of its Ledzokuku constituency executives, including the parliamentary candidate for the area, Bernard Ayiku.

The party, in a statement, said a “four-member military patrol team from the Teshie Southern Command, armed to the teeth, led by one Captain Dominic N. Nakpaja together with other un-uniformed heavily built men stormed the office and disrupted a meeting between the Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, Ben Ayiku Narh, some party executives and some traditional leaders.”

The party said its members were unlawfully detained on Sunday, following suspicion that they were registering voters in the office.

But, at a media briefing on Monday, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, Amos Blessings Amorse, said the parliamentary candidate was in a meeting with the traditional priest at the time of the invasion.

But that did not deter the armed men from arresting the parliamentary candidate, constituency chairman and constituency organiser despite the protest by some members of the party last night.

“We challenge them to make their details known to the Electoral Commission for them to be punished if they think our executives are guilty of what they say,” he stressed.