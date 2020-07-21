Chief Executive Officer of Nsawam-based Eye of the Lord Orphanage Home, Darko Sarpong, is appealing to the government to extend stimulus packages amid the COVID-19 pandemic to their level.



According to him, the coronavirus pandemic has hit Orphanage Homes just as all institutions in Ghana and there was the need for them to benefit from available packages.



He made the call in an interview with Adom News when Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s die-hard fan, Ayisha Mordi, together with the Livingstone Foundation, donated to them as part of her birthday.

“We will call on the government to support Orphanage Homes in these hard times since support no longer comes in as it used to. Though schools have been closed, most Orphanage Homes are still running since the kids have nowhere to turn to,” he appealed.



Meanwhile, Miss Modi, who doubles as a member of the Livingstone Foundation, called on able-individuals to extend support to the Homes.

“The responsibility does not only lie on the shoulders of just the government but on all of us. That was why I decided to mark my day here and I assure you the doors of Livingstone are always opened to support those who really need help. You can get in touch with us on Facebook, Instagram and all our social media platforms,” she said.