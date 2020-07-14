A 28-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the back at Banda in the Bono Region by men reported to be New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

Silas Wulochamey, a new graduate from Akim Oda Teacher Training College, was allegedly accosted by the men at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi Methodist.

The deceased is said to be an apolitical person but was mistaken to be a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Already, there is tension between the two dominant parties in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise at Banda.

Micah Perdjo, the younger brother of the deceased, who brought him to the Wench Methodist Hospital told Joy News, his brother died around 6:am on Tuesday without saying a word to him.

“The wound was deep and he was bleeding and in pain, so he couldn’t say anything to me. The doctors did their best but they said the knife would had affected his lungs and there was not much they could do when he was brought to the hospital,” he said.

Police say they are investigating the matter.