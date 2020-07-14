The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, known in the political circles as ‘Nana-B’, has kicked against personal attacks on John Mahama’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang by some of his party members.

He described the verbal attacks on the former Education Minister as “unfortunate” and urged his party members to desist from attacking her personality and rather focus on her “poor” leadership when she was a Minister in the erstwhile Mahama government.

Nana B in an interview on NEAT FM noted that “aside her abysmal performance as a Minister, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a fine woman.”

“I will be proud to have her as a family member but not as Ghana’s Vice President because her records as a Minister were appalling,” he added.

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Mahama, chose Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate on July 6, 2020.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang is also a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a state university in Ghana.

She is the first woman to be chosen as a running mate by any major party in Ghana.