The four persons, who were arrested in connection with the Kasoa Registration incident, have been granted bail by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The court, presided by Her honour, Dorinda Smith Arthur, granted them bail to a sum of GH¢30,000.00 each with two sureties, one of the sureties should be a government worker whose net salary is GH¢2,000.00.

The accused were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage to the three motorbikes and discharge of fire arms in a public place without authority.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Lawyer for the accused, Amponsah Dadzie, pleaded for bail for the accused. His plea for bail was granted by the court.

The case has been adjourned to August 18, 2020, for a case management conference but the accused are to report to the Kasoa Police every Tuesday until the case is called.