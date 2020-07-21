It has emerged that the four suspects arrested in connection with the voter registration disturbances at Kasoa are supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The suspects, Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa, have been provisionally charged with disruption of the voter registration process, discharge of firearm without authority and causing unlawful damage.

Anita Kukua, spokesperson for the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

“They were boys who were in the Member of Parliament’s (MP) pickup with her at the time of the incident and have now become the targets while the real perpetrators are nowhere to be found,” she said.

She explained events have turned out this way because they were the people the police came to meet at the scene.

This comes after madam Koomson, who is the MP for the Awutu Senya East constituency, on Monday admitted to firing gunshots at the Step to Christ registration centre in the area.

Miss Kukua, who described the incident as unfortunate, argued it was important for madam Koomson to protect herself since there was no police.

“We all know she is a hard woman and will not stand to allow any form of intimidation at Kasoa but she did not just decide to go there and fire shots but the situation called for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, they are set to be put before the court in Cape Coast today, Tuesday, July 21.