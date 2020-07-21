A Personal Assistant of late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, claims he did not die of COVID-19.

Charles Owusu claims such a report, which went viral shortly after his death, was just a figment of someone’s imagination.

“Sir John didn’t die of COVID-19; we are still waiting for the autopsy report,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission died on July 1, 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, he succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

A member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, who shared a ward with the late Sir John, also confirmed he died of coronavirus.

But a livid Mr Owusu insists his godfather did not die of the novel disease as has been speculated.

He explained that Sir John, who tested positive for COVID-19, was treated and recovered before his admission at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“When Sir John was at the hospital, the doctors were still running other tests because they couldn’t diagnose his ailment,” he said.

Mr Owusu disclosed that the former NPP General Secretary did not have any underlying condition to die from COVID-19.

“Sir John was stronger than me a young man so his death came to me as a shock. Let’s stop the speculation when people die,” he fumed.

Mr Owusu said they are still waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death of Sir John.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held for Sir John in his hometown on Wednesday July 22, 2020.