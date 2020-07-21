The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, hold a candlelight vigil in honour of its late stalwart, Sir John.

The vigil is in collaboration with the Wonoo Youth Association in the Ashanti region, the hometown of the late Forestry Commission boss born Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm ahead of his one-week observation in his hometown on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

This follows the former NPP General Secretary’s demise on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

