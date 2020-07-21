Member of Parliament (MP) Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is asking the Privileges Committee of Parliament to summon Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson for firing warning shots at a registration centre on Monday.

The Minister for Special Development Initiatives admitted to firing warning shots at the Step to Christ registration centre at Kasoa in the Central region.

Madam Koomson explained that she fired shots in the air “in self-defense to scare off the thugs.”

But her justification has been described by many, including security analysts, as untenable.

In support, Ras Mubarak said there is no justification for a legislator to carry arms to a registration centre.

He maintained that her action was an embarrassment to Parliament and a contempt of the House.

The Kumbungu MP said madam Koomson had brought the name of House into disrepute and made Parliament a subject of public ridicule.

To remedy to situation, Ras Mubarak wants the Privileges Committee to sanction the Minister to serve as a deterrent to others.