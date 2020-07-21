Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been invited by the police for firing gunshots at a registration centre at Kasoa.

Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Police, DSP Irene Oppong, disclosed this in an interview.

According to her, Madam Koomson’s invitation is to help with investigations following the riot.

This follows the Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya constituency’s admission of firing shots at the Steps to Christ registration centre a Kasoa.

Madam Koomson in an interview on Adom TV admitted she was responsible for some warning shots fired during the registration exercise on Monday.

She said: “The lives of my people were in danger when the guys on motorbike came to the registration centre so I fired warning shots but I didn’t direct it to anyone.

“The shots I fired brought sanity to the centre because the guys on the motorbike left the centre…None of my men had guns on them when we got to the centre.

“I fired the shots myself…I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence,” she said.

However, DSP Oppong explained though four people have been arrested in connection with the chaos, they are still on the heels of other suspects.

“We have invited Hawa Koomson to help with investigation. It was not only the four people who committed the crime, we are looking for other suspects to arrest,” she said.

She further sent a strong warning to residents of Kasoa: “We are warning people that if you don’t have anything doing at Kasoa, please don’t go to the registration centre. As at yesterday, the security at Kasoa has been beefed up from the Central Regional Command.”