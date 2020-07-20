The Minister for Special Development Initiative has admitted to firing gunshots at the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson in an interview on Adom TV said she fired the shots because some hooligans had come to the centre to cause chaos.

“The lives of my people were in danger when the guys on motorbike came to the registration centre so I fired warning shots but I didn’t direct it to anyone,” she explained.

The minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East added that there were no police officers at the registration centre to ensure law and order.

“The shots I fired brought sanity to the centre because the guys on the motorbike left the centre,” she said.

Hon. Hawa Koomson accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being behind the disturbances at the registration centres in the constituency.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (E) had to run for their lives after gun-wielding men stormed the centre of the registration.

Eyewitnesses say, the men, numbering at least 15 arrived at the centre around 8:00 am and tried to sack some prospective voters, resulting in a scuffle that saw gunshots fired and three motorbikes burnt.

Meanwhile, four people arrested after the incident have been charged.