National Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, also called Pablo in the political circles, has called for the arrest of the Minister for Special Development Initiative and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson.

His call for the Minister’s arrest is fueled by allegations by the opposition party that she was behind the incessant cases of registration violence in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

“Hawa Koomson is behind the numerous acts of violence at the various registration centres in Kasoa, she is the one hiring thugs to beat up polling officials of the NDC [sic],” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

“And I want to tell Hawa Koomson that she will not be a Minister of State forever, so she should watch how she does her things [sic],” he added.

There have been series of violence at various registration centres in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, particularly Kasoa, in the Central region.