Final year students of the Ghana School of Hygiene (GSH) have boycotted their final examination which was set to take place on Monday, July 20.

To register their displeasure in over three years of unpaid allowances, the GSH wings in Tamale and Ho joined colleagues at Korle-Bu, Accra to demonstrate.

Their issue was that the GSH allowances have been completely scrapped without reason, despite restoring allowances for other nursing students.

They lamented that though they are the highest fee-paying nursing school, they receive no amount from the government and still get sacked from examination halls over unpaid fees.

According to the President of Coalition of Hygiene Students, Raymond Anokye Jnr, their petition which was sent to the office of the President and copied to the Ministry of Health as well as Sanitation Ministry, has fallen on deaf ears, hence a demonstration will scream louder.

He explained the final year students will put their graduation on hold if they are not paid a backlog of GH¢ 9,600.00, as well as GH¢ 6,400.00 and GH¢ 3,200 for second and first-year students respectively.

Some students, speaking to Adom News’ Serwaa Prempeh, said though their actions will affect them, they are unconcerned since money is their ultimate reason for schooling anyway.



