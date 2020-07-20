Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, has caused a stir on social media with his new video.

Chairman Wontumi is known for his funny style of speaking English despite his wealth and power.

In a video, Chairman Wontumi said anytime someone asks him a question in English, he answers that question based on how he understands it in Twi.

He added that there is a word he knows as ‘Translation’ which, according to him, means that how one understands a phrase is how he responds to it.

“Me if you ask me a question in English, how I understand it is how I will answer. Because there is something known as ‘Translalation’ in English and that is what I use.”

His hilarious video has got social media users throwing in their comments.