Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians for verbally attacking the Vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Soon after the announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Mahama, Chairman Wontumi granted an interview to his radio station in Kumasi where he allegedly described the former Education Minister in unprintable words.

Chairman Wontumi described her as unfit to occupy the high office of Vice President.

READ ALSO:

However, his words have been described by Ghanaians as an attack on Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s person.

While some are demanding an apology from the NPP chairman, some sections of the public also believe his comments were unfortunate and degrading to women.

Check out some comments below:

Even someone like Wontumi too want to insult Prof all because of politics. I want to make it very clear to him if he don’t know that he is stupid. If not because of politics such moron will not even have gotten on the opportunity to have serve her in his house saff. @Hitz1039FM pic.twitter.com/5bhNZQcpRC — Nana Yaw Awal (@YawAwal) July 10, 2020

All women including me, let’s rise up and pushing our mum to victorious innaugrate of presidency.



Why?🙄 You don’t understand? See chairman Wontunmi. https://t.co/SFQs25Wzcp — Project Funding Available (@ElvisKwakuAttah) July 10, 2020

My opinion on NPP communicators calling NDC’s vice presidential candidate a witch and menopausal 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/0evdoBFiNv — DKB BENIN 🇧🇯👿🔥 (@dkbghana) July 10, 2020

Wutomi we knw is on uncivilized ebi money he get that’s allll — zephaniahasiamah@gmail.com (@zephaniahasiam1) July 10, 2020

Eeiii so chairman wontumi is a regional chairman of a political party ?👎👎👎👎👎👎💔💔💔 #KickNanaOut #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/U3GCxejwJp — pretty Jane💭 🍑🌻 (@JanepherKE) July 10, 2020

Kyei Mensah Bonsu has no shame calling such a clown as his regional chairman and yet has the nerve to question Prof’s capabilities. Apart from insults what is Wontumi good for? Yet he accepts him. mtcheeew😠😠 https://t.co/KDx0kcVuxn — Carrie G (@CarrieG83210477) July 10, 2020

His illiteracy is illegal and his causing financial loss to this country. Such a waste sperm 🏃‍♀️ https://t.co/RudAO5R5LD — QUEENIE ♥️ (@QueenieBaby18) July 9, 2020



