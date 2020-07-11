Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians for verbally attacking the Vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Soon after the announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Mahama, Chairman Wontumi granted an interview to his radio station in Kumasi where he allegedly described the former Education Minister in unprintable words.

Chairman Wontumi described her as unfit to occupy the high office of Vice President.

However, his words have been described by Ghanaians as an attack on Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s person.

While some are demanding an apology from the NPP chairman, some sections of the public also believe his comments were unfortunate and degrading to women.

Check out some comments below:


