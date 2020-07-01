Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has landed himself in trouble over allegations he made against social media influencer Hajia4real.

Over the weekend, the Ghanaian entrepreneur born Mona Montrage was gifted a mansion at Trasacco Valley Estates and a Range Rover car for her birthday.

Following receipt of the gifts, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, made wild allegations regarding the source of the gift.

His statements, which angered Hajia4Real, has caused her to drag the NPP stalwart to her lawyers as she demands apology and retraction.

Chairman Wontumi has been given a 24-hour ultimatum to use the same medium in disseminating the information which the lawyers described as defamatory.

Taking to Instagram, she posted the statement which hinted of appropriate legal steps against Chairman Wontumi.

Read the full statement below: