Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has said he will take legal action against scammers who are using fake Twitter identification to ruin his reputation.

His reaction comes after a twitter account with Mr Gyan’s picture and name tweeted that the killer of Ahmed Suale must be brought to book before Akuapem Polo is sent to prison.

However, the 34-year-old has issued a strongly worded statement against such fraudsters, warning he will take legal action against media houses that rely on such fake hubs.

Below is the statement: