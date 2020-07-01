Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has said he will take legal action against scammers who are using fake Twitter identification to ruin his reputation.

His reaction comes after a twitter account with Mr Gyan’s picture and name tweeted that the killer of Ahmed Suale must be brought to book before Akuapem Polo is sent to prison.

However, the 34-year-old has issued a strongly worded statement against such fraudsters, warning he will take legal action against media houses that rely on such fake hubs.

Below is the statement: