Business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has hit Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) with a defamation suit.

The suit follows wild allegations Chairman Wontumi reportedly made about the plaintiff, which he [Ibrahim Mahama] has described as false and have hurt his reputation among right-thinking people.

“He has bought a car, it is said he has bought a car for Hajia for Real. Then he has bought a house and given it to her in addition, then he has snatched Kenpong’s girl.

“Because the money that [he has], it was when we just came into power, that his brother went and stole money for him. Do you understand?,” Chairman Wontumi reportedly said in Twi on his Kumasi-based radio and TV station.

Mr Mahama, among other things, is demanding a GH¢5 million compensation for the damages, a retraction and apology within seven days.