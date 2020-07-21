Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hawa Koomson, has justified her gunshot incident which disrupted activities at Step to Christ registration centre at Kasoa in the Central region.

The MP, defending her actions in a press statement, said it became necessary after her entourage saw some ‘thugs’ on motorbikes, believed to be sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Naa Koryor.

She said she became alert when the said motorists attacked her lead vehicle by smashing off its taillight and bumper in an attempt to ambush and prevent her from entering the polling centre.

The press statement added the behavior of the thugs, who had concealed their identity in face masks, caused the registrants to run for their dear lives.

Sensing danger on her part, madam Koomson said she quickly gave a warning shot in the air “in self-defense to scare off the thugs.”

The statement also alleged that but for the decision of the NDC to disrupt the registration process by busing people from other constituencies to register at Awutu Senya West, madam Koomson would not have been there in the first place.