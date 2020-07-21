The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has debunked claims suggesting it has plans to review the Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) duration.

A press statement addressing the issue said there is no intent to increase to four years the JHS period and reduce SHS to two years in the 2020/2021 academic year.

“NaCCA wishes to state emphatically that with the planned implementation process of the Common Core Programme in the next academic year, the duration for both JHS and SHS will remain three years each,” it said.

