United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, has given fans a glimpse of her adorable family.

A video she shared on her Instagram page captured the family having a fan time in their home.

She was spotted cooking in the kitchen while her children and husband trooped in and out.

At a point, she was spotted stretching on a bar stool in the kitchen under the supervision of her husband, Anthony.

Posting the video, she described a day in the life of her family, indicating everyday is a family time for them.

“When I’m cooking the kids just come in and out of it to talk to me but mostly to irritate me. They can’t stay away from me but I love it,” she penned.

