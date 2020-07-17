United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, has revealed the craziest question her children ever asked her.

Sharing stunning photos of herself in short hair on her social media page, the screen goddess disclosed her children questioned her about the first person she would save in a tragic situation.

According to her, she was shocked by the question since the list they provided did not include children.

The baffled singer has since been forced to throw the question out to her fans to solicit responses.

She wrote: “The craziest question my children ever asked me was ‘who would you save first in a tragic situation’? I was so baffled. They didn’t include children, obviously. So I’m asking you. Put it in your order.”

Check out her post: