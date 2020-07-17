Rapper Medikal says at a point in his life he had nowhere to call home so he slept under a popular bridge at the Kaneshie market in Accra to fend for himself prior to fame.

According to him, these were days that he had no money, adding that, “it got to a point I didn’t have money for even gari and sugar; friends gave me money to give to my mother so she could also survive.”

The Kaneshie footbridge

I was selling phones at Circle and I slept under the Kaneshie bridge for three weeks.

Medikal, thus, showed gratitude to his AMG record label boss, rapper Criss Waddle for helping him attain the limelight.

On the music side, it is Criss Waddle that held my hand just as Samini did for Stonebwoy… he said in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu.

Watch the video below: