New Edubiase United have opted to reject the Covid-19 relief package that is yet to be disbursed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

New Edubiase, that compete in the Division One League, are set to pocket USD$7,500 together with other 48 clubs.

The country’s football governing body has released a statement on how the $1.8m received from FIFA and CAF will be disbursed to the clubs.

However, stakeholders have expressed their displeasure over the allocation plan.

And according to Abdul Salam Yakubu, he will not accept the money from the GFA.

READ ALSO

He further described the process for disbursing the money as unfair.

“You have to give out what a person deserves,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show. “We are all in distress and for the past two or three seasons, Premier League clubs and Division One League clubs are not able to buy and sell players and now coronavirus has ruined everything.

“Luckily enough, we now have money from CAF and FIFA for the clubs. If a club deserves $50,000, all the clubs must be given $50,000 and that is what the Executive Council must do.

“When you have that money, you use it to take care of the club for some months but you don’t give me $7,000 without any explanation. It is not enough for me and my club because the money is solely for clubs.

“I don’t have money at the moment and I have already told my players and the management that we are yet to receive money from the FA but with the decision of the FA, I have rejected the money and I will go and look for money to give to my players and the management.

“If the FA fails to show Division One clubs the needed respect, this is how things will be. I have rejected my money and I expect the various clubs to take the FA on. I hate cheating and it is clear that the FA wants to cheat the clubs and we club owners must stand up,” he added.

The Ghana FA has announced that Congress will be held on August 27.