Ghanaian rapper, Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah, popularly known as Asem, says though the Omo Ada hitmaker, Medikal, is doing well in music, he is not in the A-list as presumed.

The rapper, who is currently based in the United States of America, said Medikal emulated his rap style to attain the limelight but the latter never graduated, hence his bars are weak.

This isn’t the first time Asem is taking a swipe at colleague musicians but with Medikal he says it’s just facts and no hate.

To prove that he is not trying to step on his toes, Asem asked his fans to mention their favourite song off Medikal’s latest ‘Island EP’ playlist.

Medikal is my son in rap, his flow cadence and style all he took from me. Even his face and cheek but his bars are weak. He went to ASEMMUSIC UNI but didn’t graduate. Just facts no hate. What’s your favourite song on Island Ep?