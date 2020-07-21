Bishop Agyinasare, General Overseer of Perez Chapel
Perez Chapel International has denied social media rumours that its founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, ever took loans from now-defunct financial institutions FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company, as well as GN Bank.

A statement, signed by Apostle Raymond Acquah, Administrative Bishop, Perez Chapel International, on Monday, July 20, 2020, described the rumours as “false, ridiculous and mischievous.”

“I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for, nor secured any loan from the collapsed FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank,” the Administrative Bishop clarified.

