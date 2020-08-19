Radio presenter and music producer, Sammy Forson, has addressed allegations from rapper Asem that the former wanted to sign him onto his record label but he rejected it.

Rapper Asem has been on the neck of the radio presenter after the broadcast journalist advised him to stop attacking rapper Sarkodie on social media.

After the release of Sarkodie’s song with M.anifest ‘Brown Paper Bag’, Asem mocked Sarkodie for not making any sense in the song while he hailed M.anifest.

Mr Forson, who felt Asem was playing with fire, asked him to quit undermining the works of Sarkodie.

But Asem, who couldn’t keep calm, rained unprintable words on him, adding that, you were begging to be my manager but I denied you that privilege and since then you turned into a hater. Follow follow [SIC].

Addressing the allegation on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime with host KMJ, Mr Forson denied ever wanting to manage Asem.

According to him, though he introduced Asem to the Lynx record label Chief Executive Officer, Richie Mensah, he was busy managing the then rapper OJ Black.

Asem offended me, I have known him from way back. I was at Citi then and I was pushing him. I made him know Lynx from grassroots.

Lynx can say I played a role and those who know when it happened are like why is he dissing me?

I was managing OJ Black and how can I manage the two of you on the same label?. He hasn’t apologised and I am not offended. Things happen and life is too short to hold grudges, Sammy Forson said.