The host of Ignition and the Weekend City Show, Sammy Forson, has ended his stay at the SuperStation Joy 99.7 FM.

Sammy who joined Ghana’s The Multimedia Group in 2018 from Live FM is moving on to take up other endeavours.

While at Joy FM he ingratiated himself with the discerning listeners through his wealth of experience in radio, particularly his rich taste of music and unbridled sense of humour.

The velvety-voiced radio personality has also played various roles at the station, hosting including the Overdrive, and sitting in for the hosts of Drive Time and Showbiz A-Z.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you. Your unwavering love, support, and dedication have been the heartbeat of my journey. It’s been an honor to be a part of your lives, to share stories, laughter, and moments that have woven us together,” Sammy Forson says.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for allowing me into your homes, cars, and daily routines. The memories we’ve created will forever hold a special place in my heart. To my incredible team, colleagues and all those who’ve supported me along this path, your contributions have been invaluable,” he adds.

According to him, as he steps into a new chapter, he carries with him, the cherished memories.

“I will miss the connection, the shared moments, and the joy of being in your company. You’ve been my inspiration, my motivation, and my reason to strive for excellence,” he says.

Originating in Kumasi back in 2001, Sammy commenced his journey as a computer systems engineer with Ghana Computers under Fred Arthur’s guidance. His knack for repairing, servicing, and assembling computers led him to discover the PCDJ software.

Mastering this software, Sammy introduced it to radio stations, transforming their systems from compact disks and cassettes to high-specification computer setups. Stations like Asta Radio and Chriss FM in Techiman and Berekum were among those modernized by Sammy.

Engaged by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in October 2003, Sammy spearheaded the transition of Garden City Radio to computerized music systems.

His role evolved into managing the IT department and establishing a production studio, showcasing his love for music and DJing. Influenced by mentor Jojo Lemaire, Sammy showcased his voice and music prowess on shows like ‘Reggae Sun Splash,’ ‘Sentimental Jazz,’ ‘Joy in His Presence,’ and ‘Smooth Joints.’

Meeting radio legend Tommy Annan Forson in 2004 marked a turning point. This encounter led Sammy to Citi 97.3FM, where he hosted ‘Rhythms in the Citi’ and later took the helm on shows like ‘Citi Drive’ and ‘Country Club.’ His time at Citi FM, under CEO Samuel Atta Mensah, saw tremendous growth.

Transitioning to YFM 107.9FM in 2009, Sammy under the guidance of radio veteran George Brun, then the General Manager of the station curated ‘The Mid-Morning Show with Sammy Forson,’ gaining immense popularity across Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

Notably, he secured several accolades such as the Ghana Radio and Television Awards’ Radio Mid Morning Host of the Year and the Ghana DJ Awards’ Record Promoter of the Year.

His role as Business Development Manager for Sarkodie/Duncwills Entertainment/Sarkcess Music from 2010 to 2015 marked a pinnacle in his career.

Spearheading campaigns, album launches (Rapperholic, Sarkology, Mary), and managing Sarkodie’s brand, Sammy secured numerous endorsements with major brands like Samsung, Fan Milk etc, contributing to Sarkodie’s multiple award wins.

Joining Live 91.9FM under EIB Network in 2015, Sammy hosted shows like ‘Route 919’ and ‘Lifestyle Café,’ exhibiting his versatility in radio programming.

In January 2018 after a couple of discussions with then programs manager, Emmanuel Kofi Ansah as well as lead producer Philip Nai, he landed at Multimedia Group.

During his tenure until his recent departure, Sammy Forson undertook a multifaceted role that showcased his versatility and deep understanding of the media landscape.

As the host of the ‘Weekend City Show’ on Saturdays from 7:30 am to 9 am, Sammy became a staple for many listeners, offering a blend of entertainment, comedy, and hilarious discussions.

His captivating presence extended to the lunchtime radio show ‘Ignition’ from Mondays to Thursdays, airing from 1 pm to 3 pm, where he curated playlists and delivered content that resonated with the audience.

Beyond the studio, Sammy anchored and DJed outdoor broadcasts, connecting with the community and bringing the station closer to its audience.

His versatility was further demonstrated as he served as a stand-in presenter for the flagship midmorning show ‘Cosmopolitan Mix’ and the flagship morning show ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on sister station Hitz 103.9FM.

Sammy’s departure has left an undeniable void in the station’s lineup, and as the audience and colleagues eagerly await news of his next endeavors, it is clear that whatever path he chooses will be marked by the same passion, dedication, and excellence that defined his tenure at Multimedia Group.

After discussing and receiving Sammy’s resignation letter, the Programmes Manager, Edem Knight-Tay said:

“It has taken me so long to respond to this. This is because of one simple reason – It hits hard.

I was excited when you got back from your break and I teased you endlessly with memes and stickers on Whatsaspp that leave was not pension. Two days after that, we had to discuss your resignation – it simply hits hard

I would have persuaded you to rescind your resignation had it not been for that peculiar reason.

We wish you the very best in the pursuit of all your other goals.

We value the time we have spent together working and building the Joy brands. You will be missed Sammy.

We wish you the very best.

Cheers my Sam Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! “



The management of Joy FM wishes him all the best on his new journey.