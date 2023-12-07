The Tarkwa Nsuaem National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the suspension of all activities following the death of the 34-year-old Teberebie Assemblyman.

The directive is to mourn the deceased Manasseh Addison Sackey, who is said to be a constituency Deputy Secretary.

The Constituency Secretary, Stephen Ayombisa who announced this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

“He is the constituency deputy Secretary, therefore the party has decided to mourn him for the next three days, hence the decision to suspend all party activities so that after three days we sit with the family, and then we can come out with details of the burial and funeral rites,” he said.

Popularly known as Teacher Obour, drowned in a river connecting Aklika in the Western region on Monday, December 4.

Mr Sackey who taught at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, lost his life while en route to campaign in nearby villages in his bid to seek re-election on December 19, 2023.

Reports suggest Teacher Obour’s drowning incident is similar to a former Assembly member in the same constituency, who competed against him four years ago and suffered the same fate two weeks to the elections.

Mr Ayombisa noted they are devastated by the news of his demise, stating Mr Sackey’s inability to swim led to his demise.

He also disclosed the body of another person who drowned was retrieved on Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately, I think at the time they got to the bank of the river, the life jackets were not available.

“More so, he doesn’t know how to swim so that also led to his timely death. There were five people in the boat when the boat capsized. Three of them were able to swim ashore, but two of them unfortunately couldn’t make it. On Wednesday morning, the other body has been retrieved,” he added.

