Rapper Asem has taken to Twitter to reply Sarkodie after he released a counter-song dubbed, Sub Zero to face his earlier shot thrown at him.

Asem called Sarkodie a coward in a freestyle rap saying it took Sarkodie nine years to reply a diss song he made for him.

Angry Sarkodie then recorded his ‘Sub Zero’ song as a reply to Asem’s freestyle song.

MORE:

But in this latest piece, Asem wants Sarkodie to know he can still prove his prowess when it comes to rap.

Take a listen: