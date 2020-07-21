Hawa Koomson

Ghanaians have reacted angrily following the Minister for Special Development Initiative’s admission that she fired gunshots at the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya Constituency.

There has been backlash amid calls for her arrest and resignation following the incident which disrupted the registration process on Monday.

Madam Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East in an interview, said she took the firearm – which she refused to identify – to the registration centre to protect herself.

However, social media users in their reaction have described the action as ‘reckless’ for someone who holds a position of trust.

