Ghanaians have reacted angrily following the Minister for Special Development Initiative’s admission that she fired gunshots at the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya Constituency.

There has been backlash amid calls for her arrest and resignation following the incident which disrupted the registration process on Monday.

Madam Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East in an interview, said she took the firearm – which she refused to identify – to the registration centre to protect herself.

However, social media users in their reaction have described the action as ‘reckless’ for someone who holds a position of trust.

Read some reactions below:

What Hawa koomson did shouldn’t be taken lightly at all. Her actions were a threat to our democratic process. — Edem ∞ Kumordjie (@TheRealEdem) July 21, 2020

Why would Hawa Koomson carry a gun to a public place?

To serve what purpose?

What kind of irresponsibility is that ? — Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) July 21, 2020

Hawa Koomson #terminator. Any dying animal struggles and this is exactly what is happening to the @NPP_GH . pic.twitter.com/yOtjdRerhs — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 21, 2020

So we are in this country and our leaders think they are some rambo and commando or what



Small argument noorr then they pull guns and the government in power will do nothing about that too

Hawa koomson just dey bore me — CAPTAIN GHANA 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Jpstyles8) July 21, 2020

Gun-slinging minister of state?



It’s clear she endangered public safety and could have killed someone.



Let’s see how both the president and the police handle this one. https://t.co/iMoDCDqSlC — I, Nii Moi Thompson (@Attaanii) July 20, 2020

What Ghanaians seems not to know about NPP and their Danquah/Busia tradition is that, they preach virtues and practice vices.Hawa Koomson is their leader. — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 21, 2020

If you think Hawa Koomson will be sacked for her thuggery at Kasoa have a second look. Wait until Akufo-Addo the clearing agent clears her.

He’s the number one python eater. #KickNanaOut to restore peace. #JohnMahama2020 — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) July 21, 2020

After the Land guard Hawa Koomson fired Gunshot at Registration center at kasoa we just seeing another NPP Minister affirming the All die be die Nature of Akuffo Addo.. Dear Ghanaians let kick this wicked people out of power the tension in the system is too much. pic.twitter.com/mgYk1cofiu — John Dramani Mahama 🌼 (@Alhaji_Nas_Gh) July 21, 2020

Hawa koomson fired a shot into a crowd with impunity and the police were caught ball watching



Sad pic.twitter.com/XIbM3lLOHC — Nabia Andani (@AndaniNabia) July 21, 2020