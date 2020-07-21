The Central Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with voter registration disturbances at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects, Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa have been provisionally charged with disruption of voter registration process, discharge of firearm without authority and causing unlawful damage.

In an interview with Joy News, Central Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said the culprits will be put before the court in Cape Coast on Tuesday, July 21.

Narrating the incident, she said the police received complaint from the Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down polling centre that some individuals had raided the venue whilst voter registration was ongoing.

READ ALSO:

She indicated that three burnt motorbikes were retrieved from the scene together with a pistol and would be used to assist investigations.

Adding that all four suspects have been transferred to the Central Regional Police Headquarters.

“The police is appealing that, anyone who has information on any person who is a suspect relating to this case should not hesitate to inform the police on 18555.”

DSP Oppong assured residents that reinforcement will be deployed to prevent incidents like this from recurring.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electoral Commission have closed down the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency following the gun-wielding incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the men involved in the destructive act are about 15 and arrived at the scene around 8:00 AM and tried to sack some prospective voters.

This resulted in a scuffle that saw gunshots fired and three motorbikes burnt.