A former parliamentary candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the Northern Region has defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nbanyun Nnaye Philemon the 2016 parliamentary candidate of the party in the Mion constituency defected with members of his small village in the Mion district.

He has since been made a polling station agent for the NPP at the Mabambori D/A primary school polling station.

The former CPP candidate took the decision after meeting with the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mohammed Samba over the weekend.

Mr. Nnaye Philemon cited personal reasons for his defection.

However, he praised chairman Samba for his strategies and hard work to win more seats for the NPP in the region.

He also pleaded his unflinching support to deliver victory to the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Aziz Ayaba.

Nbanyun Nnaye Philimon hails from Sakpe in the Mion constituency and a promising authority figure among his native Konkomba tribe in the area.

He became the parliamentary candidate of the CPP in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary general elections.

He recorded nearly a thousand votes in the elections and won at many polling centers in his home village, including the Sakpe L/A primary polling.