A lady, Nkechi Mercy Ikogwe, alongside two companies, were on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, over alleged N179 million fraud.

The EFCC arraigned the suspects before court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense, contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences.

The woman was said to have used the sum of over GHS 2m of the GHS 2.6 million to play sport betting and also paid a tithe of GHS 14,000 to a church in Port Harcourt.

The monies were obtained from inducing unsuspecting members of the public to invest in their companies for 15% interest.

However, the trio after assuring the customers, looted their monies and all investments made.

Mercy ran into trouble when the commission received a report about their dubious dealings from one of their victims.