The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has suspended his monitoring tour of the ongoing voters’ registration centres.

The blatant disregard for covid-19 safety protocols in parts of the country, according to the former president, has informed his decision.

Mr Mahama was expected to tour registration centres in Ho Central, Akatsi North, Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi South, South Tongu constituencies and other parts of the country.

However, he took to Facebook, to announce that he was cutting short the tour.

“I have cut short my unannounced visit to some voter registration centres in Accra and Tema this afternoon.

“This is because of the very low awareness of the #COVID19 protocols including physical distancing and the wearing of masks. We have to step up public education on COVID-19 so that people can appreciate the risk reduction protocols,” his post read.

