Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has joined scores of Ghanaians to celebrate Shatta Wale’s feature in Beyonce‘s ‘Black is King’ video.

Beyonce in a part of the video, which features iconic musicians across the globe, is seen giving Shatta Wale a hug.

This has generated lots of buzz on social media and DKB, like many, has described it as a big deal since it is something ‘we rarely see.’

Taking to Twitter, he hilariously indicated he wouldn’t have taken his bath for 20 years if he was in Shatta Wale’s shoes.

He went on to laud Shatta Wale and described him as a king and not the mate of industry players.

Read the full post below: