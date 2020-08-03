A video of Stonebwoy’s three-year-old daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, singing a freestyle of his song titled ‘Putuu’, has gone viral.

In the video shared by the dancehall act on his Twitter account, little Satekla is heard happily singing the difficult to understand version of the ‘Putuu’ lyrics while her parents are heard giggling to her performance in the background of the video.

The Bhimnation president, sharing the moment with his followers, captioned his tweet: “Information Reaching The BhimNation Government: We Have All Tested Positive for #PutuuVirus…As A Nation And We Need serious #Prayers….. CJ do All.”

Check it out: