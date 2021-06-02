The family of the 11-year-old Ishmael Abdullah, who was allegedly killed by two teens for rituals at Kasoa, says they may be forced to take drastic action to drum home their disappointment at the slow pace of the trial.

Spokesperson Samed Akalilu told journalists that the family is convinced there is an attempt to deny them justice.

This was after the Ofaakor District Court adjourned for the second time in two weeks the matter involving the two teens.

He said the unavailability of a judge to hear the case cannot be the reason why the family would continue to grieve over a matter that has gained national interest.

The court had on May 4, 2021, directed prosecution to provide a duplicate copy of the docket on the matter to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court on the same day also ordered the police investigators to establish the actual ages of the two teens which had been in contention.

Police prosecutor chief inspector Ernest Agbo told the court on May 4, its investigations revealed the juvenile, Felix Nyarko, is 16 years after records from various schools he had attended were reconciled.

Chief Inspector Agbo also told the court their findings indicate the second, Nicholas Kini was a couple of months older than 19 years.

On the next adjourned date, May 19, 2021, when the case was called, the judge was unavailable.

The family of the deceased told the press they were “disappointed about the snail-pace of the trial.”

Spokesperson Mr Akalilu said: “We thought there would be expedited trial so the family can get justice and have some closure. But that is not happening. And we are disappointed.”