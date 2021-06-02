Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has joined calls for the dualisation of all major roads across the country, especially the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Though Mr Agyarko believes the dualisation will significantly curb the carnage on those roads and also ease up traffic, he noted it will be capital intensive.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he noted the calls must be backed by willingness on the part of Ghanaians to bear the cost.

He argued development is not free, hence Ghanaians, amid the calls, should be prepared to pay more taxes and other levies to support the course.

“There is no doubt we need dual carriages but the question is are we ready to pay for it or we expect the white man to tax his citizens and loan us the money?We need to psych ourselves,” he queried.

He added per a calculation he made, the dualisation of the about 200km road was going to cost the nation about $200 million.

“We will not pay less than $83 million for one lane so the two lanes will be about $176 million coupled with resurfacing of existing lanes and other minor works. So it will cost a lot of money and we must be ready to pay,” he detailed.