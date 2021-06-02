A lovely photo from a reunion between former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien and his club playmate, Didier Drogba has popped up on social media.

In the photo, Drogba had his arm wrapped around Essien’s neck as they beam with smiles for the camera.

Elated Drogba took to his social media pages to share the photo after the meeting in Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan after a long time.

He backed the lovely photo with a profound message to eulogise Mr Essien and wished him well in the years ahead.

He wrote: Great to see you my brother Essien, keep on inspiring the youth and all the best in your future.

The post saw Essien take to Drogba’s comment section to thank him for his kind words.

The duo played together from 2005 to 2012. They were key players in the Chelsea squad that won the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in the history of the club.

Read the post below: