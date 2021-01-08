Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has said President Akufo-Addo does not owe him any explanation for sacking him.

This comes nearly three years after his dismissal over his review of a new power agreement between the government of Ghana and the Africa Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI), first signed by the Mahama administration.

Although the firing may have come unexpectedly, the Former Minister said the President is not obligated to explain the rationale.

“He’s the President, he’s the ultimate appointing authority, he does not need to give anybody a reason why you are fired.”

Mr Agyarko had claimed that the AMERI deal was bloated by some $150 million hence the revision to correct the allegation.

Following that assertion, the 7th Parliament’s Joint Finance and Energy Committees pulled breaks on approving the agreement until other substantial documents including the Attorney General’s advice on it was made available to Chamber.

Later, the then Minority indicated that the new deal will cost the nation $1 billion loss.

The news raised controversies was widely criticised when it emerged that it was not any better than the previous one.

The African Center for Energy Policy and Volta River Authority staff called on parliament not to approve it.

Days later, the presidency which had earlier given executive approval to the deal before it went to parliament backtracked.

It said the president had been misled into greenlighting the deal. But Mr Agyarko stood his ground that there was nothing wrong with it.

Following that action, President Akufo-Addo, on August 6, 2018, relieved Mr Boakye Agyarko of his position after an ultimatum to him to resign expired.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kojo Yankson at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo Thursday, Mr Agyarko said he remained a committed member of the NPP.

He therefore believes should there be a need for the President and himself to have a conversation about his dismissal, time will permit it.

“Things have their own time, things come in their own time and I am not the type to press matters and I will allow time to make its own arrangements for those conversations.

He, however, is sceptical as to whether or not he will gain any ministerial appointment in Akufo-Addo’s new term in office.

“I have not spoken to the President on any such matters, I have not discussed any of such matters with him.

It is not within my province to determine and it is not within my province to even speculate.”