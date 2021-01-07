Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour, has warmed hearts with his new look.

Obour had earlier announced plans to cut his dreadlocks on his 40th birthday and true to his words, he has fulfiled his promise.

He indicated he wanted to introduce his fans to a new Obour but his new journey starts without dreadlocks.

Obour was spotted at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, January 7, 2021 with a complete new look.

The Konkontibaa hitmaker had a down-cut as he rocks a green caftan with a yellow embroidery in style.

Former MUSIGA President, Obour

Taking to Instagram for fans to catch a glimpse of his look, he captioned “Stepping out in 2021….my 40th year with my new look.”

ALSO READ:

His post has welcomed compliments from fans and followers who have since expressed their love for the complete turnover.